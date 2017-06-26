BRIEF-Yuexiu Property announces transaction in relation to dispose Target Commercial Properties

June 26 (Reuters) - Yuexiu Property Co Ltd:

* Guangzhou Yuehui Property Development and Guangzhou Yuexiu Development Group entered into sale and purchase agreement​

* Deal for a total consideration of rmb448 million

* Guangzhou Yuehui Property Development agreed to sell Target Commercial Properties for a total consideration of rmb448.0 million

* It is expected that Group will record a gain of approximately rmb159.6 million as a result of disposal