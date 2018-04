April 23 (Reuters) - Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust :

* PROPOSED ISSUE OF $400 MILLION 4.75% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2021 UNDER $1.50 BILLION GUARANTEED MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

* GROSS PROCEEDS OF 2018 NOTES TO BE ISSUED EXPECTED TO BE US$397.1 MILLION