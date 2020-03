March 5 (Reuters) - Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust :

* FY DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT HK$0.2712

* YUEXIU REIT- DUE TO COVID-19, RENTAL CONCESSIONS WILL BE OFFERED ON CASE-BY-CASE BASIS TO TENANTS OF WHOLESALE & RETAIL MALL & OFFICES BY CO

* YUEXIU REIT- IN 2020, DUE TO COVID-19, COST CONTROL MEASURES, SUBJECT TO HOTEL SITUATION, WILL BE ADOPTED TO OPTIMIZE COST SAVINGS