May 12 (Reuters) - Yuexiu Transport infrastructure Ltd :

* APPLIED TO NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL MARKET INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS FOR REGISTRATION OF MEDIUM TERM NOTES

* APPLIED FOR REGISTRATION OF TWO SEPARATE TRANCHES OF MEDIUM TERM NOTES OF UP TO RMB1.5 BILLION AND RMB1 BILLION

* MEDIUM TERM NOTES WILL, UPON ISSUANCE, BE TRADED & LISTED ON NATIONAL INTER-BANK BOND MARKET