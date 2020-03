BRIEF-Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Posts FY Profit Attributable Rmb1,138 Million

March 6 (Reuters) - Yuexiu Transport infrastructure Ltd :

* YUEXIU TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE LTD- RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2019 OF HK$0.21 PER SHARE

* YUEXIU TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE LTD- EXPECTED THAT OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP FOR FY2020 WOULD BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

* YUEXIU TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE LTD - FY REVENUE OF RMB3,023 MILLION, UP 6.2%

* YUEXIU TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE LTD - FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1,138 MILLION, UP 7.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: