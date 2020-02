Feb 14 (Reuters) - Yuexiu Transport infrastructure Ltd :

* EXPECTED OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP FOR FY2020 COULD BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* HAN-XIAO EXPRESSWAY, HANCAI EXPRESSWAY AND HAN’E EXPRESSWAY CLOSED TO TOLL TRAFFIC DURING HUBEI TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

* TOLL TRAFFIC VOL OF SUIYUENAN AND DAGUANGNAN EXPRESSWAY MAY BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY EXTENDED CHINESE NEW YEAR