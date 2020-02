Feb 17 (Reuters) - Yuexiu Transport infrastructure Ltd :

* NOTES MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT NOTICE TO IMPLEMENT TOLL FEE EXEMPTION FOR VEHICLES ON ALL TOLL ROADS IN PRC

* EXPECTS OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP FOR FY2020 TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY EXEMPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)