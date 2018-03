March 27 (Reuters) - Yuki Gosei Kogyo Co Ltd

* Says its shareholder, NIPRO Corp, will sell 5 percent stake(1.1 million shares) in the company to Nagase & Co Ltd , at the price of 350 yen per share, for 384.5 million yen in total, on March 30

* Says NIPRO Corp will decrease voting power in the company to 15.1 percent from 20.2 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/LncqRE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)