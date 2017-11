Nov 17 (Reuters) - Yum! Brands Inc

* Yum! Brands, Inc. announces authorization of up to $1.5 billion in share repurchases

* Yum Brands - ‍authorized repurchases of up to $1.5 billion in shares of common stock through year end 2018​

* Yum Brands - ‍repurchases of up to $1.5 billion in shares of common stock is in addition to prior outstanding authorization​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: