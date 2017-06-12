FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Yum Brands announces proposed notes offering
#Market News
June 12, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Yum Brands announces proposed notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc:

* Yum! Brands Inc announces proposed notes offering

* Yum Brands - units KFC holding, Pizza Hut holding, Taco Bell Of America, commenced offering of $500 million of senior notes due 2027​

* Yum Brands - net proceeds will be used to pay fees and expenses of offering, to repay outstanding amounts under issuers' revolving credit facility

* Yum Brands - remainder of net proceeds to be used to make cash distribution to co to fund share repurchases, dividends and/or repayment of indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

