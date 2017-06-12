FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yum! Brands Inc announces pricing of notes offering
June 12, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Yum! Brands Inc announces pricing of notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Yum! Brands Inc:

* Yum! Brands Inc announces pricing of notes offering

* yum! Brands Inc announces pricing of notes offering

* Yum Brands says aggregate principal amount of notes to be issued in offering was increased to $750 million from previously announced $500 million

* Yum Brands - notes will be sold to investors at par

* Yum Brands - units have priced notes offering and have agreed to issue and sell $750 million aggregate principal amount of 4.75pct senior notes due 2027

* Yum Brands - subsidiaries priced previously announced notes offering,agreed to sell $750 million aggregate principal amount of 4.75pct senior notes due 2027

* Yum Brands - closing of notes offering is scheduled to occur on June 15, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

