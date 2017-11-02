FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yum! Brands Q3 earnings per share $1.18
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 11:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Yum! Brands Q3 earnings per share $1.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Yum! Brands Inc

* Yum! Brands reports third-quarter GAAP operating profit growth of 61%; delivers third-quarter core operating profit growth of 11%; maintains full-year core operating profit growth guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.68 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.18

* Yum Brands - ‍maintaining our full-year 2017 guidance and remain on-track with our multi-year transformation strategy​

* Qtrly ‍worldwide system sales grew 6%, with KFC at 7%, Taco Bell at 6% and Pizza Hut at 3%​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yum Brands - qtrly total revenues $1,436‍​ million versus $1,518 million last year

* Q3 revenue view $1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.81, revenue view $5.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
