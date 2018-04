BRIEF-Yum Brands Says CEO Of Yum Greg Creed's FY 2017 Total Compensation Was $12.4 Mln

April 6 (Reuters) - Yum! Brands Inc:

* YUM BRANDS SAYS CEO OF YUM GREG CREED’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $12.4 MLN VS $15.4 MLN IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* YUM BRANDS SAYS PRESIDENT AND CFO OF YUM DAVID GIBBS’ FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $7.5 MILLION VERSUS $6.6 MILLION IN FY 2016

* CEO OF KFC DIVISION ROGER EATON’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $5.1 MILLION VERSUS $5.2 MILLION IN FY 2016

* YUM BRANDS SAYS FORMER CEO OF TACO BELL DIVISION BRIAN NICCOL'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $4.7 MILLION VERSUS $6.2 MILLION IN FY 2016