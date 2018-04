April 9 (Reuters) - Yum! Brands Inc:

* YUM BRANDS SAYS ON APRIL 3, UNITS ENTERED INTO A REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JUNE 16, 2016 - SEC FILING

* AMENDMENT REPRICED EXISTING ABOUT$2.0 BILLION TERM LOAN B FACILITY; REDUCES INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO TERM B LOAN TO ADJUSTED LIBOR PLUS 1.75%

* AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FOR TERM B LOAN TO APRIL 3, 2025 Source text (bit.ly/2HmlQZW) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)