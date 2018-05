BRIEF-Yum China Holdings Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.72

Yum China Holdings Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 15 PERCENT TO $2.2 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL SYSTEM SALES GREW 6% YEAR OVER YEAR

* QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES GREW 3%

* QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF 5% AT KFC, A 5% DECREASE AT PIZZA HUT, EXCLUDING F/X

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KFC LOYALTY PROGRAM HAD MORE THAN 120 MILLION MEMBERS AND PIZZA HUT LOYALTY PROGRAM HAD OVER 40 MILLION MEMBERS

* MOBILE PAYMENT ACCOUNTED FOR APPROXIMATELY 56% OF COMPANY SALES IN Q1 OF 2018, AS COMPARED TO 31% IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* OPENED 203 NEW RESTAURANTS AND REMODELED 125 RESTAURANTS IN Q1 OF 2018

* DELIVERY CONTRIBUTED TO 16% OF COMPANY SALES IN Q1 OF 2018, AN INCREASE OF 3 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR OVER YEAR