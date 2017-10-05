FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yum China Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.53
#Market News
October 5, 2017 / 8:40 PM / in 15 days

BRIEF-Yum China Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Yum China Holdings Inc

* Yum China reports 6% same-store sales growth and 10% system sales growth; operating profit up 11% YOY; board declares initial dividend and expands share repurchase authorization

* Q3 same store sales rose 6 percent

* Q3 earnings per share $0.53

* Quarterly revenue $2.0 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increased Yum China’s existing share repurchase authorization from $300 million to an aggregate of $550 million​

* Declared an initial cash dividend of $0.10 per share on Yum China’s common stock​

* On track to achieve development target of 550-600 new stores in the year​

* Foreign exchange negatively impacted reported operating profit by $5 million​ in quarter

* Q3 revenue view $1.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍diluted EPS before special items $0.52​

* Qtrly total revenue $2.04 ‍​billion versus $1.88 billion last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
