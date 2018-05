May 11 (Reuters) - Yuma Energy Inc:

* YUMA ENERGY SAYS ON MAY 8, CO ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCT 26, 2016 - SEC FILING

* YUMA ENERGY - AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR THE REDUCTION OF CREDIT AGREEMENT'S BORROWING BASE TO $35 MILLION, AMONG OTHERS