BRIEF-Yunji Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.0003

March 24 (Reuters) - Yunji Inc:

* YUNJI ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.0003

* TOTAL REVENUES IN Q4 OF 2019 WERE RMB2,449.4 MILLION (US$351.8 MILLION), COMPARED WITH RMB4,465.9 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD OF 2018

* CUMULATIVE MEMBERS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 INCREASED BY 12.3% TO 13.8 MILLION FROM 12.3 MILLION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

* GMV IN Q4 OF 2019 INCREASED BY 36.1% YEAR OVER YEAR TO RMB11.0 BILLION (US$1.6 BILLION)

* TRANSACTING MEMBERS IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019, INCREASED BY 57.4% YEAR OVER YEAR TO 9.6 MILLION FROM 6.1 MILLION

* BUSINESS IS EXPERIENCING SOME SHORT-TERM IMPACTS FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK