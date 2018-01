Jan 15(Reuters) - Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan to set up a wholly owned investment unit in Shenzhen

* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan to set up a wholly owned real estate unit in Shanghai

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/nzqXNx ; goo.gl/DFEgNA

