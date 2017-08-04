FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate plans debt, asset-backed securities issues
August 4, 2017 / 9:37 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate plans debt, asset-backed securities issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($148.83 million) debt financing instruments

* Says it plans to issue up to 2.7 billion yuan bonds, up to 3.0 billion yuan debt financing instruments

* Says it plans to launch asset-backed securities worth up to 3.5 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2u7c7Py; bit.ly/2upXzKs; bit.ly/2htGjmp; bit.ly/2vyLEic

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7190 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

