June 11 (Reuters) - YUNSA YUNLU SANAYI VE TICARET AS :

* YUNSA COMPLETES TESTS OF ANTIVIRAL DRESSING AND STARTS PRODUCTION OF ANTIVIRAL DRESSING, WHICH PROVIDES 98 PERCENT PROTECTION AGAINST RESPIRATORY VIRUSES

* YUNSA SAYS THE INTERNATIONAL ANTIMICROBIAL COUNCIL AND MICROBE INVESTIGATIONS AUTHORIZED ANTIVIRAL DRESSING PRODUCTION