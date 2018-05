May 7 (Reuters) - Yuntone Capital Corp:

* YUNTONE CAPITAL CORP. TO ACQUIRE GROWX GLOBAL CORP.

* YUNTONE CAPITAL CORP - FOR DEAL, WILL ISSUE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF GROWX ONE POST-SPLIT COMMON SHARE OF YUNTONE FOR EACH SHARE OF GROWX SO HELD