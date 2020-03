BRIEF-Yusei Holdings Says Group Has Successfully Passed Accreditation Assessment Of Tesla Inc.

March 16 (Reuters) - Yusei Holdings Ltd:

* GROUP HAS SUCCESSFULLY PASSED ACCREDITATION ASSESSMENT OF TESLA INC.

* NEW TESLA BUSINESS EXPECTED TO BRING ADDITIONAL ANNUAL REVENUE OF ABOUT RMB 50 MLN TO GROUP

* GROUP’S FACTORIES IN PRC HAVE GRADUALLY RESUMED PRODUCTION FROM MID-FEBRUARY 2020

* BECOMES APPROVED SECONDARY SUPPLIER OF TESLA IN CHINA QUALIFIED FOR SUPPLYING PARTS AND COMPONENTS

* ALTHOUGH SOME ORDERS MAY BE DELAYED IN DELIVERY, GROUP CAN STILL MEET NEW DEMANDS FOR ORDERS FROM TESLA

* EXPECTS GROUP CAN STILL MEET NEW DEMANDS FOR ORDERS FROM TESLA UNDER CURRENT PRODUCTION CAPACITY

* BECOMES APPROVED SECONDARY SUPPLIER OF PARTS FOR TESLA'S ELECTRIC VEHICLE PRODUCTION BASES LOCATED IN PRC AND GERMANY