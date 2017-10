Oct 4(Reuters) - Yutaka Shoji Co Ltd

* Says it signed a contract to take over commodity futures trading business from a Tokyo-based firm EVOLUTION JAPAN for 1.15 billion yen

* Says settlement will be completed on Nov. 30

* Previous press was disclosed on Sept. 6

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/N4HKD4

