BRIEF-Yuuzoo Corp comments on recent articles in Business Times

July 17 (Reuters) - Yuuzoo Corporation Limited

* Announcement In Relation To Recent Artciles In Business Times

* notes "inaccurate statements" and claims made in articles published in bt have been picked up by other media

* Company also notes that share price of company in meantime has declined

* Company believes decline in share price can be linked to inaccurate statements and claims made in articles

* decided to appoint an independent third party to investigate claims and statements

* executive chairman of co has informed board that for duration of independent review he will step down from his executive position