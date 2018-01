Jan 2 (Reuters) - Yuxing Infotech Investment Holdings Ltd :

* ‍ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF SHARES IN COMPANY BY DIRECTOR​

* ‍ON 27TH DEC 2017 CO'S DIRECTOR FURTHER ACQUIRED 1.9 MILLION CO SHARES AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF HK$0.862 PER SHARE​