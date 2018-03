March 6 (Reuters) - Yuxing Infotech Investment Holdings Ltd :

* EXPECTS ‍ SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT​ FOR FY

* EXPECTS ‍SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE OF AROUND HK$90 MILLION​ FOR FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍ GROUP’S DISPOSAL OF A TOTAL OF 6.6 MILLION SHARES OF H SHARES OF PING AN INSURANCE COMPANY OF CHINA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: