Oct 27 (Reuters) - Yuxing Infotech Investment Holdings Ltd :

* ‍Expected to record a possible 9-mnth profit attributable​

* Expected result due to ‍disposal of 3 million H shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company Of China

* ‍Expects to record profit attributable of about HK$6.0 million for third quarterly results​