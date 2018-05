May 2 (Reuters) - Yuxing Infotech Investment Holdings Ltd :

* EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT FOR Q1

* EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE OF ABOUT HK$40.0 MILLION FOR Q1

* EXPECTED INCREASE IN LOSS DUE TO IMPUTED INTEREST IN RESPECT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS OF ABOUT HK$33.3 MILLION FOR Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: