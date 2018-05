May 17 (Reuters) - YY Inc:

* YY ANNOUNCES FULL EXERCISE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION IN HUYA INC.’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* YY INC - UNDERWRITERS OF IPO OF ADSS BY HUYA EXERCISED OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION IN FULL TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL 2.25 MILLION ADS FROM PRICE OF $12/ADS