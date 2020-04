April 3 (Reuters) - Z Energy Ltd:

* NARROWING ITS GUIDANCE FOR FY20 TO BE IN THE RANGE OF NZ$355 MILLION TO NZ$365 MILLION

* NOT TO PAY A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR FY20

* IS IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH ITS BANKS TO INCREASE WORKING CAPITAL FACILITY

* SUSPENDING ALL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE NOT REQUIRED TO MAINTAIN SAFE AND RELIABLE OPERATIONS

* COVID-19 & FY20 GUIDANCE UPDATE