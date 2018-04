April 4 (Reuters) - Z-Obee Holdings Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTS TO RECORD DECREASE IN CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018​

* OBEE HOLDINGS LTD SAYS MAY EVEN RECORD A LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018​

* ‍"OVERALL FINANCIAL POSITION IS STILL STABLE, BOARD REMAINS POSITIVE ON LONG-TERM PROSPECT OF GROUP"​