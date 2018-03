March 22 (Reuters) - Zacd Group Ltd:

* FY REVENUE S$18.6 MILLION, UP 61.7%

* ‍GROUP’S PROFIT FOR YEAR ROSE BY 84.8% TO S$6.6 MILLION​

* PROPOSED TO PAY A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.2 SINGAPORE CENT PER ORDINARY SHARE