May 8 (Reuters) - Zafgen Inc:

* ZAFGEN REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.58

* ZAFGEN - EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018