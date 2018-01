BRIEF-Zafgen Reports Strong Clinical Progress And Updates Outlook For 2018

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Zafgen Inc:

* ZAFGEN REPORTS STRONG CLINICAL PROGRESS AND UPDATES OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* ZAFGEN- INCREASED CASH POSITION DURING Q4, EXPECTS TO END CALENDAR YEAR 2017 WITH OVER $100 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & MARKETABLE SECURITIES

* ZAFGEN INC - WELL-CAPITALIZED TO SUPPORT ITS CLINICAL-STAGE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS BEYOND FIRST HALF OF 2019

* ZAFGEN - ‍ENTERED A $20 MILLION VENTURE DEBT FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK ON DEC 29, EXTENDING EXPECTED CASH RUNWAY BEYOND H1 2019​

* ZAFGEN INC - TOPLINE DATA ARE EXPECTED IN MID-YEAR 2018 FOR ZGN-1258

* ZAFGEN -FOR ZGN-1258,‍ BEGINNING IND APPLICATION-ENABLING WORK IN Q1 FOR FILING WITH U.S. FDA, BEGINNING PHASE 1 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT BY END OF YEAR​