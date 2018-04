April 12 (Reuters) - ZAGG Inc:

* ON APRIL 12, CO ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, KEYBANC CAPITAL MARKETS & OTHERS

* ZAGG SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF $85.0 MLN SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WHICH IS NOT SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE LIMITATIONS - SEC FILING

* REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT Source text: (bit.ly/2qwstRw) Further company coverage: