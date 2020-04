April 3 (Reuters) - Zagg Inc:

* ZAGG ACKNOWLEDGES AMENDED 13D FILING

* ZAGG INC - ACKNOWLEDGED AN AMENDED SCHEDULE 13D FILED BY ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC REGARDING POTENTIAL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES

* ZAGG INC SAYS REGULARLY ENGAGES IN OPEN AND TRANSPARENT DIALOGUE WITH ITS INVESTORS