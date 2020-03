March 19 (Reuters) - Zai Lab Ltd:

* ZAI LAB ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND CORPORATE UPDATES

* ZAI LAB - AS OF DEC 31, 2019, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENT AND RESTRICTED CASH TOTALED $276.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: