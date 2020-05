May 18 (Reuters) - Zai Lab Ltd:

* ZAI LAB ANNOUNCES FIRST CHINESE PATIENT DOSED IN THE GLOBAL PHASE 3 ATTACK TRIAL OF SULBACTAM-DURLOBACTAM FOR PATIENTS WITH CARBAPENEM-RESISTANT ACINETOBACTER INFECTIONS

* ZAI LAB ANNOUNCES FIRST CHINESE PATIENT DOSED IN GLOBAL PHASE 3 ATTACK TRIAL OF SULBACTAM-DURLOBACTAM FOR PATIENTS WITH CARBAPENEM-RESISTANT ACINETOBACTER INFECTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)