May 28 (Reuters) - Zai Lab Ltd:

* ZAI LAB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM THE NORA PHASE 3 STUDY OF ZEJULA® AS MAINTENANCE THERAPY FOR CHINESE PATIENTS WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE, RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER

* ZAI LAB LTD - NORA STUDY MEETS ALL PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* ZAI LAB LTD - INDIVIDUALIZED STARTING DOSE REGIMEN SHOWN TO BE EFFECTIVE WITH IMPROVED SAFETY PROFILE IN CHINESE PATIENTS