Nov 27 (Reuters) - BOURSA KUWAIT:

* COMPLETES SALE OF 218.6 MILLION SHARES OF ZAIN KUWAIT FOR TOTAL VALUE OF 96.2 MILLION DINARS

* ZAIN KUWAIT SELLS 218.6 MILLION SHARES OR 5.052 PERCENT STAKE TO NOHODH GENERAL TRADING & CONTRACTING DEVELOPMENT COMPANY