March 18 (Reuters) - MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAUDI ARABIA SJSC:

* SIGNS NEW COMMERCIAL FACILITY AGREEMENT TO REPLACE THE EXISTING SAR 2.25 BILLION LOAN

* HAS EXTENDED ITS COMMERCIAL LOAN FACILITY SIGNED ON AUG 15, 2016 WITH INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA FOR ONE ADDITIONAL YEAR

* SAYS POSTPONES MATURITY OF THE LOAN TO AUG 08, 2019 AS PART OF THE DEBT RESTRUCTURING PROJECT CONDUCTED BY ZAIN