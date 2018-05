May 7 (Reuters) - MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAUDI ARABIA:

* Q1 NET LOSS 77 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS PROFIT 45 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 1.69 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 1.92 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSSES IS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE BY 233 MILLION RIYALS AS RESULT OF DECREASE IN MTR AND INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: