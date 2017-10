Aug 14 (Reuters) - Zais Group Holdings Inc

* Zais Group Holdings Inc qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Zais group holdings, inc. Reports second quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $‍0.05​

* Zais Group Holdings Inc qtrly ‍total revenues $7.4 million versus $3.8 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: