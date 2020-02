Feb 27 (Reuters) - Zalando SE:

* ZALANDO CFO SAYS EXPECTS ITS FULFILMENT SERVICES TO SHIP MORE THAN HALF PARTNER PROGRAMME ITEMS BY YEAR END

* ZALANDO CO-CEO SAYS BUSINESS NOT AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS BUT SITUATION DYNAMIC

* ZALANDO SAYS MOST OF STOCK FOR SPRING/SUMMER ALREADY IN WAREHOUSES, SAYS IN GOOD POSITION TO DEAL WITH SUPPLY ISSUES