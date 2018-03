March 15 (Reuters) - Zalando Se:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ZALANDO SE: MANAGEMENT BOARD DECIDES TO BUY BACK OWN SHARES UP TO EUR 50 MIO. IN VALUE FOR STOCK OPTION PROGRAMS

* ‍WILL BUY BACK UP TO 1,250,000 OWN SHARES WITH TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO EUR 50 MILLION​