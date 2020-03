BRIEF-Zall Smart Commerce Group Says Co Expects Group May Record Increase In FY Revenue

March 2 (Reuters) - Zall Smart Commerce Group Ltd:

* EXPECTED THAT GROUP MAY RECORD AN INCREASE OF ABOUT 25% TO 40% IN ITS REVENUE FOR YEAR

* EXPECTED GROUP MAY RECORD SIGNIFICANT DECREASE OF MORE THAN 90% IN ITS PROFIT FOR YEAR

* EXPECTED DECREASE IN PROFIT DUE TO CHANGE OF MAIN BUSINESS REVENUE SEGMENTS OF GROUP, AMONG OTHER THINGS

* CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC LED TO TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF OFFLINE COMMODITY TRADING MARKETS OPERATED BY GROUP

* EXPECTED INCREASE IN REVENUE DUE TO GROWTH IN SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT BUSINESS

* CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC LED TO POSSIBLE DELAY IN CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS OF PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN TIANJIN AND JINGZHOU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: