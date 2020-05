BRIEF-Zambeef Products Sees FY Rev, Adj Pretax Profit In Line With Market View

May 4 (Reuters) - Zambeef Products PLC:

* ZAMBEEF PRODUCTS PLC - TRADING UPDATE

* ZAMBEEF PRODUCTS- FY ENDING 30 SEPT, DOLLAR REVENUE, EBITDA & EBIT & ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX ANTICIPATED TO BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* ZAMBEEF PRODUCTS PLC - CONSUMER DEMAND FOR ZAMBEEF’S PRODUCTS IN-COUNTRY HAS, TO DATE, STOOD UP WELL

* ZAMBEEF PRODUCTS PLC - AND TRADING PERFORMANCE IN H1 2020 HAS BEEN SATISFACTORY

* ZAMBEEF PRODUCTS PLC - GROUP'S NET DEBT POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2020, EXCLUDING PROCEEDS, WAS C.US$61 MILLION