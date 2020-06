BRIEF-Zarclear Holdings Says Co To Seek Delisting Of Co's Shares From JSE And A2X

June 30 (Reuters) - Zarclear Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: ZCL - UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED DELISTING OF ZARCLEAR

* ZARCLEAR HOLDINGS LTD - TO SEEK A DELISTING OF COMPANY’S SHARES FROM JSE AND A2X

* ZARCLEAR HOLDINGS LTD - LEGAE PERESEC CAPITAL’S TOTAL BENEFICIAL INTEREST IS NOW 30.08% OF ZARCLEAR’S TOTAL ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES

* ZARCLEAR- SUBJECT TO DELISTING BEING APPROVED, LEGAE PERESEC CAPITAL WILL MAKE REQUIRED CASH OFFER TO PURCHASE ZCL SHARES

* ZARCLEAR HOLDINGS LTD - LEGAE PERESEC CAPITAL WILL MAKE REQUIRED CASH OFFER AT AN OFFER PRICE OF R4.40 CENTS PER ZCL SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: