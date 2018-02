BRIEF-Zargon Oil & Gas Says Q4 2017 Production Averaged 2,416 Barrels Of Oil Equivalent Per Day

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd:

* ZARGON OIL & GAS LTD. ANNOUNCES Q4 2017 PRODUCTION VOLUMES AND 2017 YEAR END RESERVES

* ZARGON OIL & GAS - Q4 2017 PRODUCTION AVERAGED 2,416 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY VERSUS Q4 2016 RATE OF 2,449 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY

* ZARGON OIL & GAS LTD - NOW FORECASTING FIRST HALF 2018 PRODUCTION TO AVERAGE 2,525 BARRELS OF OIL AND LIQUIDS PER DAY

* ZARGON OIL & GAS - ‍Q4 OIL & LIQUIDS PRODUCTION AVERAGED 1,924 BARRELS PER DAY VERSUS TO RATES OF 2,037 BARRELS OF OIL & LIQUIDS PER DAY IN PRECEDING QUARTER

* ZARGON OIL & GAS LTD - ‍Q4 NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION AVERAGED 2.95 MILLION CUBIC FEET PER DAY, VERSUS TO RATES OF 3.55 MILLION CUBIC FEET PER DAY IN PRECEDING QUARTER